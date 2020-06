Amenities

Top level 2,951 square feet two level condo with three large bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Bright and spacious, large living room, dining area and a family room off the kitchen. Deck and attached garage. Located in the heart of Kentlands within walking distance to shops, new movie theater and restaurants.