Beautiful 3 bed/3.5 bath townhouse with fresh paint and ready for you to move in! Main level features gleaming hardwoods, dining room, and family room with fireplace. TONS of natural light! Family room opens to rear patio and fenced in yard. Kitchen features newer appliances and new flooring. Upper level has master bedroom with updated master bathroom. Finished basement with full bath, possible 4th bedroom. Great commuter location with east access to I-270.