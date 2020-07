Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Townhouse in Warther Homes Subdivision. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with Finish Basement. Basement can be used as another bedroom. This brick-front home has two assigned parking spaces and numerous upgrades. It is fresh painted and the first level has laminate floor. Countertops in kitchen, and fireplace in family room. Refrigerator, Washer, Dishwasher less than 3 years old, New kitchen cabinets