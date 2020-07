Amenities

patio / balcony parking guest parking

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome in popular Warther community. Close to shopping, restaurants, and commuter routes, including Shady Grove metro station. Whole home recently painted and new floors installed on first floor. Tenants have 2 parking spaces and ample guest parking. Enjoy the well manicured, fenced back yard with patio. This one wont last long.