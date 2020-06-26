All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201

1047 Hillside Lake Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1047 Hillside Lake Terrace, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 6/19. Retreat life @ prime location! This highly sought after community sits amid Crown, Rio, and Kentlands while backing to 22 acres of Washingtonian Woods Park. This ground unit faces directly to the park side with tree lined views of a tranquil stream. Step out the patio to the walking trails, woodlands, pool,tennis, basketball, and club house. New paint, updated two FULL bathrooms, granite counter top, new dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets, extra lighting. Easy commute to 270, 370, ICC. Don't miss the opportunity! Dogs under 35 pounds accepted. No cats. Application required for all adult ten.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 have any available units?
1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 have?
Some of 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 currently offering any rent specials?
1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 is pet friendly.
Does 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 offer parking?
Yes, 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 offers parking.
Does 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 have a pool?
Yes, 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 has a pool.
Does 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 have accessible units?
No, 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America