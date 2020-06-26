1047 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #1201

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Available 6/19. Retreat life @ prime location! This highly sought after community sits amid Crown, Rio, and Kentlands while backing to 22 acres of Washingtonian Woods Park. This ground unit faces directly to the park side with tree lined views of a tranquil stream. Step out the patio to the walking trails, woodlands, pool,tennis, basketball, and club house. New paint, updated two FULL bathrooms, granite counter top, new dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets, extra lighting. Easy commute to 270, 370, ICC. Don't miss the opportunity! Dogs under 35 pounds accepted. No cats. Application required for all adult ten.