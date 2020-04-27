All apartments in Friendly
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:19 PM

3206 LUCILLE DRIVE

3206 Lucille Drive · (301) 509-7138
Location

3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD 20744

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance. The bedroom is located on the main level of the rambler style home. Includes formal living room, dining room, family room with Sky light, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, and More! Upper level common area is shared, which includes shared kitchen, pantry, laundry room, and gym (Security System, Short Term 6-8-month Lease). *SMOKE FREE ZONE. For more details, contact Property Manager,.Only minutes away from the National Harbor!! Apply today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE have any available units?
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 LUCILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
