3206 LUCILLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance. The bedroom is located on the main level of the rambler style home. Includes formal living room, dining room, family room with Sky light, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, and More! Upper level common area is shared, which includes shared kitchen, pantry, laundry room, and gym (Security System, Short Term 6-8-month Lease). *SMOKE FREE ZONE. For more details, contact Property Manager,.Only minutes away from the National Harbor!! Apply today.