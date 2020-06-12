34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
7 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
968 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Maryland City
43 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Walnut Ridge
11 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1043 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1200 sqft
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
8 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
826 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
6 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1047 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
39 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1040 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
14 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1140 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1070 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1136 sqft
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
641 sqft
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Whittier
2 Units Available
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Waverley View
3 Units Available
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Frederick
6 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.
Last updated September 9 at 10:51pm
$
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A
2500 Catoctin Court, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious with abundance of natural light. Available immediately this top level two bedroom two bath condo apartment . A master bedroom suite with two closets. Eat-in kitchen boosts a food pantry and a breakfast area with amazing views.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
126 ICE STREET
126 Ice Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
966 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level.

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Fredericktowne Village
1 Unit Available
802 Stratford Way
802 Stratford Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1031 sqft
As you enter into the foyer area of this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 full bath condo, you have a wood-looking laminate floor with an extra large closet to store not only your coats and shoes but other items as well. All carpet is new.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1405 Key Pkwy # 302
1405 Key Parkway, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
861 sqft
Pristine, top floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Features balcony, new refrigerator and new washer. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Pristine, top floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Features balcony, new refrigerator and new washer.

June 2020 Frederick Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frederick Rent Report. Frederick rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frederick rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Frederick rents declined significantly over the past month

Frederick rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frederick stand at $1,395 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,612 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frederick's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frederick, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frederick

    As rents have increased moderately in Frederick, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frederick is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Frederick's median two-bedroom rent of $1,612 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Frederick.
    • While Frederick's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frederick than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

