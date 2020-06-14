101 W SOUTH STREET

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

If you want bright and sunny, this 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 101 West South Street # 7A Frederick, MD 21701 is right for you. Apartment is located on the third floor with large windows for huge amounts of natural sunlight. Large eat in kitchen. Fully carpeted living room and three bedrooms, and one bath. Heat pump, Central A/C, monthly pest extermination (preventive), coin operated laundry, locked front doors, permitted parking. Best part, leave your car parked at home so you don't have to pay for parking in the garages, or parking meters as these apartments only two blocks away from Downtown dining, entertaining, community swimming pools, Carroll Creek and parks. Minutes from 1/270, Route 15 and I70. - NO SMOKING permitted inside apartment or apartment buildingQualifications. Applications can be found on Sunshine Managements Website, you must have a minimum income must be at least or more than $3250.00 per month. (Combined). If you make less you may add a co-applicant who must fill out all documents and be willing be a lease holder. All parties MUST provide one month worth of paycheck stubs, or 2019 taxes if self employed. And copy of Driver's License or ID. * Pet restrictions, $100.00 Monthly pet fee ( no deposits) Must register pets ( even if you own no pets) through Petscreening.com which you can find on our website.Please excuse our mess as we are currently turning the unit over