101 W SOUTH STREET
101 W SOUTH STREET

101 West South Street · (301) 663-8383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 West South Street, Frederick, MD 21701
Downtown Frederick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 13158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
If you want bright and sunny, this 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 101 West South Street # 7A Frederick, MD 21701 is right for you. Apartment is located on the third floor with large windows for huge amounts of natural sunlight. Large eat in kitchen. Fully carpeted living room and three bedrooms, and one bath. Heat pump, Central A/C, monthly pest extermination (preventive), coin operated laundry, locked front doors, permitted parking. Best part, leave your car parked at home so you don't have to pay for parking in the garages, or parking meters as these apartments only two blocks away from Downtown dining, entertaining, community swimming pools, Carroll Creek and parks. Minutes from 1/270, Route 15 and I70. - NO SMOKING permitted inside apartment or apartment buildingQualifications. Applications can be found on Sunshine Managements Website, you must have a minimum income must be at least or more than $3250.00 per month. (Combined). If you make less you may add a co-applicant who must fill out all documents and be willing be a lease holder. All parties MUST provide one month worth of paycheck stubs, or 2019 taxes if self employed. And copy of Driver's License or ID. * Pet restrictions, $100.00 Monthly pet fee ( no deposits) Must register pets ( even if you own no pets) through Petscreening.com which you can find on our website.Please excuse our mess as we are currently turning the unit over

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W SOUTH STREET have any available units?
101 W SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 W SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 101 W SOUTH STREET's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
101 W SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 W SOUTH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 101 W SOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 101 W SOUTH STREET does offer parking.
Does 101 W SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 W SOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W SOUTH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 101 W SOUTH STREET has a pool.
Does 101 W SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 101 W SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 W SOUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
