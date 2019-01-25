9611 POTOMAC DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated fireplace

PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!! WATERFRONT PROPERTY (100 ft). Charming light-filled Rambler with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2bath. Home is located on a .6-acre lot along the scenic Potomac River. Refinished Oak Hardwood floors, New Kitchen Appliances, Freshly Painted Home, Large Windows, Fireplace, Two-car Carport. Enjoy Spectacular River Sunsets and water views from your backyard terrace and several rooms. Less than 2 miles from National Harbor and close to National Reagan Airport, Crystal City, Old Town Alexandria & downtown D.C. Conveniently located near Beltway, Andrews, Bolling, VA and DC