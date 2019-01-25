All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

9611 POTOMAC DR

9611 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9611 Potomac Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!! WATERFRONT PROPERTY (100 ft). Charming light-filled Rambler with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2bath. Home is located on a .6-acre lot along the scenic Potomac River. Refinished Oak Hardwood floors, New Kitchen Appliances, Freshly Painted Home, Large Windows, Fireplace, Two-car Carport. Enjoy Spectacular River Sunsets and water views from your backyard terrace and several rooms. Less than 2 miles from National Harbor and close to National Reagan Airport, Crystal City, Old Town Alexandria & downtown D.C. Conveniently located near Beltway, Andrews, Bolling, VA and DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 POTOMAC DR have any available units?
9611 POTOMAC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 9611 POTOMAC DR have?
Some of 9611 POTOMAC DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 POTOMAC DR currently offering any rent specials?
9611 POTOMAC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 POTOMAC DR pet-friendly?
No, 9611 POTOMAC DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 9611 POTOMAC DR offer parking?
Yes, 9611 POTOMAC DR offers parking.
Does 9611 POTOMAC DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 POTOMAC DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 POTOMAC DR have a pool?
No, 9611 POTOMAC DR does not have a pool.
Does 9611 POTOMAC DR have accessible units?
No, 9611 POTOMAC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 POTOMAC DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9611 POTOMAC DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 POTOMAC DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9611 POTOMAC DR does not have units with air conditioning.
