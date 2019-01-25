437 Rosier Road

Amenities
Over 2600 Sq ft with beautiful wooden floors, custom fireplace, and vaulted beam ceilings.
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Full Baths
-Kitchen with pantry, Large workshop/storage room.
-Lovely river views from private patio and kitchen/dining/family rooms.
-Laundry on main floor.
-Basement functional for storage.
-Shed
Two minute walk from National Harbor. Near to Fort Washington Park.
Approved pets only, All utilities tenant responsibility
Available Features: Verizon Service in the area, Alarm System/remote alarm monitoring.
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1698 ext 2
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.