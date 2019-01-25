All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM

437 Rosier Road

437 Rosier Road · No Longer Available
Location

437 Rosier Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Over 2600 Sq ft with beautiful wooden floors, custom fireplace, and vaulted beam ceilings.
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Full Baths
-Kitchen with pantry, Large workshop/storage room.
-Lovely river views from private patio and kitchen/dining/family rooms.
-Laundry on main floor.
-Basement functional for storage.
-Shed

Two minute walk from National Harbor. Near to Fort Washington Park.

Approved pets only, All utilities tenant responsibility

Available Features: Verizon Service in the area, Alarm System/remote alarm monitoring.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1698 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Rosier Road have any available units?
437 Rosier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 437 Rosier Road have?
Some of 437 Rosier Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Rosier Road currently offering any rent specials?
437 Rosier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Rosier Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Rosier Road is pet friendly.
Does 437 Rosier Road offer parking?
No, 437 Rosier Road does not offer parking.
Does 437 Rosier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Rosier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Rosier Road have a pool?
No, 437 Rosier Road does not have a pool.
Does 437 Rosier Road have accessible units?
No, 437 Rosier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Rosier Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Rosier Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Rosier Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Rosier Road does not have units with air conditioning.
