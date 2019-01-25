437 Rosier Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

Over 2600 Sq ft with beautiful wooden floors, custom fireplace, and vaulted beam ceilings.

-3 Bedrooms

-2 Full Baths

-Kitchen with pantry, Large workshop/storage room.

-Lovely river views from private patio and kitchen/dining/family rooms.

-Laundry on main floor.

-Basement functional for storage.

-Shed



Two minute walk from National Harbor. Near to Fort Washington Park.



Approved pets only, All utilities tenant responsibility



Available Features: Verizon Service in the area, Alarm System/remote alarm monitoring.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1698 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.