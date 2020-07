Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cream of the crop property for rent in sought after golf course community near the National Harbor and Tanger Outlets. Spacious home with an updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile, and hardwood flooring in the foyer. Property has two fire places to keep you cozy in the winter, huge rec room with a bar, and great master bedroom with a sitting area. Must see!