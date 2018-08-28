205 Bonhill Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Colonial with extra large bedrooms in sought after Tantallon Hills. Great kitchen with granite countertops, electric cook-top with dual oven. Breakfast room and large pantry connect to spacious Family room with gas fireplace. Laundry Room with washer and dryer included. Dual-zone heat and AC. Entire 1st floor hardwood and ceramic tile. Master bedroom with sitting room; walk-in closet, Jacuzzi and separate shower. Second bedroom oversize with walk-in closet. Hall bath dual vanity with large linen closet. Large 2 car garage with extended driveway for additional parking. Freshly painted. Great home, must see in person. Military ties in community. National Golf Club blocks away. Close to Fort Washington National Park, National Harbor Waterfront, MGM National Harbor, marinas, restaurants and shopping outlets. 60 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED

STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: NOW



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: ALLOWED with deposit.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



No Housing Vouchers accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.