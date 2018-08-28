All apartments in Fort Washington
Find more places like 205 Bonhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Washington, MD
/
205 Bonhill Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

205 Bonhill Drive

205 Bonhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Washington
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

205 Bonhill Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Colonial with extra large bedrooms in sought after Tantallon Hills. Great kitchen with granite countertops, electric cook-top with dual oven. Breakfast room and large pantry connect to spacious Family room with gas fireplace. Laundry Room with washer and dryer included. Dual-zone heat and AC. Entire 1st floor hardwood and ceramic tile. Master bedroom with sitting room; walk-in closet, Jacuzzi and separate shower. Second bedroom oversize with walk-in closet. Hall bath dual vanity with large linen closet. Large 2 car garage with extended driveway for additional parking. Freshly painted. Great home, must see in person. Military ties in community. National Golf Club blocks away. Close to Fort Washington National Park, National Harbor Waterfront, MGM National Harbor, marinas, restaurants and shopping outlets. 60 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED
STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: NOW

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: ALLOWED with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

No Housing Vouchers accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Bonhill Drive have any available units?
205 Bonhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 205 Bonhill Drive have?
Some of 205 Bonhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Bonhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Bonhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Bonhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Bonhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 205 Bonhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Bonhill Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Bonhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Bonhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Bonhill Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Bonhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Bonhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Bonhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Bonhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Bonhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Bonhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Bonhill Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744

Similar Pages

Fort Washington 1 BedroomsFort Washington 2 Bedrooms
Fort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Pool
Fort Washington Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MDSouth Laurel, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University