8103 Jordan Park

This beautifully renovated rental home is now ready and waiting to be yours! Walk in your new front door to a foyer that leads to a spacious living room, complete with plenty of natural lighting and a large fireplace. A small hallway leads to a gorgeous kitchen, adorned with new stainless steel appliances and spacious counters. Back through the living room, you will find 2 bedrooms on the main level, as well as a full bathroom.

Additionally, there is a master bedroom complete with master bathroom on the main level as well. Heading upstairs, you will find 2 additional spacious bedrooms, perfect for a guest room or even a large playroom. Leading outback is a wooden deck with stairs that leads to an open backyard, perfect for entertaining! This adorable home will be sure to go quick, so give us a call today to schedule a tour!

