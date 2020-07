Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED CONDO! Large 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Condo for Rent Tenant Pays Only Electric. This 1st Floor Unit Features Carpeted Floors Throughout, SS Appliances, Marble Counter Tops, and Balcony Off the Living Room. Enjoy Hot Summer Days at the Pool. Short Distance to Shoppers Food Warehouse, Royal Farms, Starbucks, Applebee's, and Other Eating and Shopping Establishments. Vouchers Welcomed Showingtime to Show. Observe COVID protocols with social distancing and PPE.