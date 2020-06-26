7310 Donnell Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

$700.00 OFF FIRST MONTH!!!!



Welcome to Robtco Property Management!! We have condos in the Forestville MD area that are 2 bedroom, 1 bath. These units are very spacious. Some units feature a wrap around balcony for your enjoyment. This community has a pool to keep your summers cool. Outdoor grilling station for your summer enjoyments.



Unit features * Microwave * Hardwood floors * Air conditioning * Refrigerator * Dishwasher * Balcony, deck, patio * Laundry room / hookups * Oven / range * Heat - gas * Reserved Parking



