7135 DONNELL PLACE

EARLY PAY DISCOUNT OF $30 CAN MAKE YOUR RENT JUST $1170 PER MONTH! If you pay before the first of the month, you can deduct $30 off your rent. Your new home awaits. Newly renovated and spacious 1 bedroom-1 bath condo, with central air, dishwasher, luxury floors. All utilities except electric included. Laundry on the same floor. Pets under 20lbs welcome. Open space outside the unit with picnic tables. Close to shopping - Shoppers, Target, JC Penney. Close to restaurants - Applebee's, Wendy's, Chipotle and more. Vouchers Welcome!!! Owner prefers long term tenant.