Forestville, MD
7135 DONNELL PLACE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

7135 DONNELL PLACE

7135 Donnell Place · No Longer Available
Location

7135 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EARLY PAY DISCOUNT OF $30 CAN MAKE YOUR RENT JUST $1170 PER MONTH! If you pay before the first of the month, you can deduct $30 off your rent. Your new home awaits. Newly renovated and spacious 1 bedroom-1 bath condo, with central air, dishwasher, luxury floors. All utilities except electric included. Laundry on the same floor. Pets under 20lbs welcome. Open space outside the unit with picnic tables. Close to shopping - Shoppers, Target, JC Penney. Close to restaurants - Applebee's, Wendy's, Chipotle and more. Vouchers Welcome!!! Owner prefers long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 DONNELL PLACE have any available units?
7135 DONNELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 7135 DONNELL PLACE have?
Some of 7135 DONNELL PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7135 DONNELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7135 DONNELL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 DONNELL PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7135 DONNELL PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 7135 DONNELL PLACE offer parking?
No, 7135 DONNELL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7135 DONNELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7135 DONNELL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 DONNELL PLACE have a pool?
No, 7135 DONNELL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7135 DONNELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7135 DONNELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 DONNELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7135 DONNELL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7135 DONNELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7135 DONNELL PLACE has units with air conditioning.
