2805 Forest Run Drive #203 is a spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom second-level condo unit. This property offers exceptional value with a generously sized master bedroom, living areas, and master bathroom. Brand new carpet throughout the property with tile in the kitchen, entryway and bathrooms. Located within walking distance of the Centre at Forestville shopping center, you're never too far from any of your shopping and dining needs. Contact us today for your showing!