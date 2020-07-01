One level living at its finest! Come check out this updated single family home! New laminate flooring to be installed along with new carpeting through out! Inviting kitchen features stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry! Fenced in backyard perfect for grilling and entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have any available units?
2522 MILLVALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2522 MILLVALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.