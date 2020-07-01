2522 MILLVALE AVENUE

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill carpet

One level living at its finest! Come check out this updated single family home! New laminate flooring to be installed along with new carpeting through out! Inviting kitchen features stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry! Fenced in backyard perfect for grilling and entertaining!