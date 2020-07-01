All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
2522 MILLVALE AVENUE
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

2522 MILLVALE AVENUE

2522 Millvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2522 Millvale Avenue, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
One level living at its finest! Come check out this updated single family home! New laminate flooring to be installed along with new carpeting through out! Inviting kitchen features stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry! Fenced in backyard perfect for grilling and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have any available units?
2522 MILLVALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2522 MILLVALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2522 MILLVALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 BedroomsForestville 2 Bedrooms
Forestville Apartments with BalconyForestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University