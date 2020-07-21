All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 1909 Berry Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
1909 Berry Ln
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1909 Berry Ln

1909 Berry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1909 Berry Lane, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy one-level Home Close To Everything!!! - Property Id: 139140

You will love this cozy one-level home with washer & dryer, gas stove and heat, and a large fenced-in back yard that boasts two sheds/workshops. You won't find a home more conveniently located to public transportation, the belt-way, Washington, DC and The National Harbor. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Schedule your private showing today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139140p
Property Id 139140

(RLNE5035563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Berry Ln have any available units?
1909 Berry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 1909 Berry Ln have?
Some of 1909 Berry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Berry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Berry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Berry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Berry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Berry Ln offer parking?
No, 1909 Berry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Berry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 Berry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Berry Ln have a pool?
No, 1909 Berry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Berry Ln have accessible units?
No, 1909 Berry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Berry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Berry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Berry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Berry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsForestville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Forestville Apartments with BalconiesForestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University