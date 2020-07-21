1909 Berry Ln

Amenities
Cozy one-level Home Close To Everything!!! - Property Id: 139140
You will love this cozy one-level home with washer & dryer, gas stove and heat, and a large fenced-in back yard that boasts two sheds/workshops. You won't find a home more conveniently located to public transportation, the belt-way, Washington, DC and The National Harbor. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Schedule your private showing today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139140p
Property Id 139140
(RLNE5035563)