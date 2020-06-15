6458 Mount Vernon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill guest parking

Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft. of living space which includes:



* Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Mirrored closet doors

* 2 equally impressive rooms with nice sized closet space

* Formal dining room

* Eat-In area with pass thru to kitchen, ceiling fan and sliding glass door

* Built-in microwave, Gas stove/oven, full size fridge/freezer, dishwasher

* FULL SIZE Washer & Dryer included!!

* Fenced back patio with paver pad perfect for patio furniture and warm night bbq's

* Assigned parking and ample guest parking

* Abundant storage throughout!



Small Pets Ok! (Additionally monthly fee) This will not last!! Close to MVA, BWI, Fort Meade/NSA, plenty of shopping options, Annapolis, Baltimore, and DC.



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/BuMvQnEhSVI



Call to get your application today! 855-464-8500

http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.



Tenants are subject to the following monthly fees:

* $12.50 Liability Insurance

** $10.00 Furnace Maintenance Program



Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



