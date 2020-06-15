All apartments in Ferndale
Last updated June 15 2020

6458 Mount Vernon Lane

6458 Mount Vernon Lane · (855) 464-8500 ext. 00
Location

6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD 21061
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6458 Mount Vernon Lane · Avail. now

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1215 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft. of living space which includes:

* Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Mirrored closet doors
* 2 equally impressive rooms with nice sized closet space
* Formal dining room
* Eat-In area with pass thru to kitchen, ceiling fan and sliding glass door
* Built-in microwave, Gas stove/oven, full size fridge/freezer, dishwasher
* FULL SIZE Washer & Dryer included!!
* Fenced back patio with paver pad perfect for patio furniture and warm night bbq's
* Assigned parking and ample guest parking
* Abundant storage throughout!

Small Pets Ok! (Additionally monthly fee) This will not last!! Close to MVA, BWI, Fort Meade/NSA, plenty of shopping options, Annapolis, Baltimore, and DC.

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/BuMvQnEhSVI

Call to get your application today! 855-464-8500
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Tenants are subject to the following monthly fees:
* $12.50 Liability Insurance
** $10.00 Furnace Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5788933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6458 Mount Vernon Lane have any available units?
6458 Mount Vernon Lane has a unit available for $1,597 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6458 Mount Vernon Lane have?
Some of 6458 Mount Vernon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6458 Mount Vernon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6458 Mount Vernon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6458 Mount Vernon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6458 Mount Vernon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6458 Mount Vernon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6458 Mount Vernon Lane does offer parking.
Does 6458 Mount Vernon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6458 Mount Vernon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6458 Mount Vernon Lane have a pool?
No, 6458 Mount Vernon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6458 Mount Vernon Lane have accessible units?
No, 6458 Mount Vernon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6458 Mount Vernon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6458 Mount Vernon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6458 Mount Vernon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6458 Mount Vernon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
