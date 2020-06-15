6458 Mount Vernon Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft. of living space which includes:
* Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Mirrored closet doors
* 2 equally impressive rooms with nice sized closet space
* Formal dining room
* Eat-In area with pass thru to kitchen, ceiling fan and sliding glass door
* Built-in microwave, Gas stove/oven, full size fridge/freezer, dishwasher
* FULL SIZE Washer & Dryer included!!
* Fenced back patio with paver pad perfect for patio furniture and warm night bbq's
* Assigned parking and ample guest parking
* Abundant storage throughout!
Small Pets Ok! (Additionally monthly fee) This will not last!! Close to MVA, BWI, Fort Meade/NSA, plenty of shopping options, Annapolis, Baltimore, and DC.
Tenants are subject to the following monthly fees:
* $12.50 Liability Insurance
** $10.00 Furnace Maintenance Program
