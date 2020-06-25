3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse located close to 29. Community offers a swimming pool and playground. Master suite is on the entire 3rd level. Kitchen and Living room occupy the walk in level. Move in Ready!! Move in By December 15 and receive a gift!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE have any available units?
3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
Is 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.