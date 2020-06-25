All apartments in Fairland
3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE
3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE

3704 Amsterdam Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Amsterdam Terrace, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse located close to 29. Community offers a swimming pool and playground. Master suite is on the entire 3rd level. Kitchen and Living room occupy the walk in level. Move in Ready!! Move in By December 15 and receive a gift!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE have any available units?
3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
Is 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE offer parking?
No, 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE has a pool.
Does 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 AMSTERDAM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
