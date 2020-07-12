Apartment List
621 Apartments for rent in Fairland, MD with parking

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3556 Childress Terrace
3556 Childress Terrace, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
1800 sqft
**Large Room with Private Bath**. ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** Home has a Full Size Washer & Dryer, Verizon WIFI, Verizon FIOS Basic Cable, a Beautiful Deck, and a Back Yard that is Shared. Home is Shared with two Tenants.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3846 Wildlife Lane
3846 Wildlife Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifu Townhouse, 4BR, 3 1/2 BRM Burtonsville MD - Property Id: 310355 Beautiful, spacious 1690 square foot brick townhouse in Burtonsville, new carpet, flooring, deck, and freshly painted. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2598 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3602 VAN HORN WAY
3602 Van Horn Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse with finished basement, new windows and sliding glass door. It is freshly painted throughout, all new carpet and new kitchen floor, new blinds. Enjoy the cozy Living room, and Dining area off the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,326
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
14 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4438 Camley Way
4438 Camley Way, Burtonsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
770 sqft
Suitable as guest house for corporate staff engagements and conferences near Washington DC and Baltimore (BWI), like 20-25 min drive. A meeting room with maximum occupancy of 10 people is available at a daily rate upon request.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2725 CORNET CT
2725 Cornet Court, Calverton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Large and beautiful brick front town home. Located on a quiet enclave of homes backing to woods. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. 10 ft ceilings on main level and vaulted ceilings upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3908 DUNES WAY
3908 Dunes Way, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1984 sqft
Lovely garage townhome in Blackburn Village**Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level & interior to be painted throughout**Kitchen has updated countertops, new fridge & space for table**Walkout basement to fenced rear yard & deck**Fireplace in

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2966 sqft
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1603 Regent Manor Ct
1603 Regent Manor, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2442 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome to this lovely brick front end unit TH built in 2017.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
39 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,816
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1534 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Woodside Park
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,586
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairland, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

