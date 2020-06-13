/
3 bedroom apartments
364 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairland, MD
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
2610 Sherview Ln
2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2903 sqft
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll
6 Avonshire Ct
6 Avonshire Court, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
6 Avonshire Ct Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Silver Spring! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath townhouse in Silver Spring! Main level features beautiful hardwood and custom tiled flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room open
13715 AVONSHIRE DRIVE
13715 Avonshire Drive, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
VERY NICE HOUSE IN FAIRLAND SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 1ST OF JULY. PLEASE HAVE A MASK AND GLOVE BEFORE GOING IN TO THE HOUSE.
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown
13919 Palmer House Way
13919 Palmer House Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
992 sqft
Fantastic townhome in charming community. Great 3-level home with spacious newly constructed deck overlooking quiet wooded setting! This home has new entry, living and kitchen tile floors! Comfy carpet in the bedroom spaces and basement.
1621 ANGELWING DRIVE
1621 Angelwing Drive, Fairland, MD
Gorgeous Arts and Crafts home! Fresh paint, carpet, and most of main level hardwoods resurfaced! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main floor! Basement has extra room that could be a bedroom! Sleek, modern
Results within 1 mile of Fairland
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
1004 CANNON ROAD
1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced).
12813 TAMARACK ROAD
12813 Tamarack Road, Colesville, MD
Beautiful newly renovated home located on a quiet street. The property features beautiful bathroom finishes. The property has two kitchens, one on the main floor and the other in the basement.
12940 BIG HORN DRIVE
12940 Big Horn, Calverton, MD
SPACIOUS contemporary townhouse in golfing community of Cross Creek Club.
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.
14800 BLACKBURN RD
14800 Blackburn Road, Burtonsville, MD
Very large contemporary Split Foyer on 2.8 acres . Private secluded, wooded w/stream 25 minutes to DC or Baltimore. Close to I-95/495 Close to Shopping center , school, public transportation school, public transportation.
3116 GERSHWIN LANE
3116 Gershwin Lane, Calverton, MD
Huge price reduction. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a great home with private yard and super location. Live in this single family detached four level split level home near many conveniences.
14905 FALCONWOOD DRIVE
14905 Falconwood Drive, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2170 sqft
SELDOM AVAILABLE TWO CAR GARAGE MODEL! WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED ONCE THE CURRENT OCCUPANT MOVES. SUPERB FLOOR PLAN FEATURING FIRST FLOOR HARDWOODS, VAULTED CEILINGS, CORIAN COUNTERS, CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN, BATHS AND FOYER.
905 FAIRLAND RD
905 Fairland Road, Colesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS HOME IN GREAT LOCATION . GOOD CONDITION.
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.
26 BLACKBURN CT
26 Blackburn Court, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Come relax and unwind in your new cozy home. Enjoy the 3 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, and take advantage of the spacious bonus room in the fully finished basement.
4350 LEATHERWOOD TERRACE
4350 Leatherwood Terrace, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1220 sqft
Ready to Move in! 3 Levels, 3 Beds, 2 .5 baths town home in desirable area of Burtonsville! Walkout basement, Deck, carpet throughout neat and clean! Come checkout today!
1269 WINDMILL LANE
1269 Windmill Lane, Cloverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1138 sqft
FIRST LEVEL FOR RENT ONLY! 3 bedroom 2 full baths available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout home, SS appliances, granite kitchen countertops, amazing deck, great big beautiful backyard with available shed.
Results within 5 miles of Fairland
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
