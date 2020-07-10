/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
444 Apartments for rent in Fairland, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3846 Wildlife Lane
3846 Wildlife Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifu Townhouse, 4BR, 3 1/2 BRM Burtonsville MD - Property Id: 310355 Beautiful, spacious 1690 square foot brick townhouse in Burtonsville, new carpet, flooring, deck, and freshly painted. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2598 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3602 VAN HORN WAY
3602 Van Horn Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse with finished basement, new windows and sliding glass door. It is freshly painted throughout, all new carpet and new kitchen floor, new blinds. Enjoy the cozy Living room, and Dining area off the kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.
1 of 30
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1621 ANGELWING DRIVE
1621 Angelwing Drive, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2338 sqft
Gorgeous Arts and Crafts home! Fresh paint, carpet, and most of main level hardwoods resurfaced! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main floor! Basement has extra room that could be a bedroom! Sleek, modern
Results within 1 mile of Fairland
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,326
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
15 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4438 Camley Way
4438 Camley Way, Burtonsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
770 sqft
Suitable as guest house for corporate staff engagements and conferences near Washington DC and Baltimore (BWI), like 20-25 min drive. A meeting room with maximum occupancy of 10 people is available at a daily rate upon request.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3908 DUNES WAY
3908 Dunes Way, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1984 sqft
Lovely garage townhome in Blackburn Village**Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level & interior to be painted throughout**Kitchen has updated countertops, new fridge & space for table**Walkout basement to fenced rear yard & deck**Fireplace in
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1603 Regent Manor Ct
1603 Regent Manor, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2442 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome to this lovely brick front end unit TH built in 2017.
Results within 5 miles of Fairland
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
39 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,226
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,576
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1230 sqft
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
$
88 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,735
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
40 Units Available
Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
989 sqft
Community is located on a vast property overlooking parts of Laurel. Columbia Mall and Arundel Mills Mall are both nearby, and residents have access to a coffee bar, swimming pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
11 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,432
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,893
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Similar Pages
Fairland 2 BedroomsFairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairland 3 BedroomsFairland Accessible ApartmentsFairland Apartments with Balcony
Fairland Apartments with GymFairland Apartments with ParkingFairland Apartments with PoolFairland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD