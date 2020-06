Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION! 3 bdrm 2.5 bath townhouse available for June 1st occupancy. Hardwoods throughout unit, solar panels, nicely updated updated unit, 3rd bdrm or office on lower level with walk out, washer & dryer in unit, near all shopping, RT 29, 95! Credit score 680+, income $67k per year and excellent rental history a must! Pets on a case by case scenario,