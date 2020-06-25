All apartments in Fairland
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

1707 Featherwood St

1707 Featherwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Featherwood Street, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE NOW. 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in Silver Spring. Spacious townhouse with fully finished basement, deck, eat in kitchen, and fenced yard. Pets Considered, no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Featherwood St have any available units?
1707 Featherwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 1707 Featherwood St have?
Some of 1707 Featherwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Featherwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Featherwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Featherwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Featherwood St is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Featherwood St offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Featherwood St offers parking.
Does 1707 Featherwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Featherwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Featherwood St have a pool?
No, 1707 Featherwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Featherwood St have accessible units?
No, 1707 Featherwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Featherwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Featherwood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Featherwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1707 Featherwood St has units with air conditioning.

