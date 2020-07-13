Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cove Village Townhomes.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
accessible
parking
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available. We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Cove Village Townhomes have any available units?
Cove Village Townhomes has 5 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does Cove Village Townhomes have?
Some of Cove Village Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cove Village Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Cove Village Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cove Village Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cove Village Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Cove Village Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Cove Village Townhomes offers parking.
Does Cove Village Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cove Village Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cove Village Townhomes have a pool?
No, Cove Village Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Cove Village Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Cove Village Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Cove Village Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Cove Village Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.