Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great Condition!! Townhome for rent in Essex!! - Up for rent we have a town home in Essex with some great recent updates! Here are the features that are included:



1.) 2 Bedrooms

2.) 1.5 Bathrooms

3.) recently painted a nice neutral color

4.) stainless steel stove and refrigerator

5.) nice private back porch

6.) Vinyl fence (low maintenance!)

7.) Parking pad in back! very Rare!



Owner will include brand new washer and dryer if a qualified tenants wants it! Come check out this property before it gets taken!



**Multiple lease options available, please ask when calling for a showing**



(RLNE2727207)