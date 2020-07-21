927 MIDDLESEX ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Exceptionally nice end unit property with covered front porch and rear deck on a fully fenced large lot. This property is truly turn key with new laminate wood flooring in the LR/DR, open kitchen to DR, newly renovated bathroom and generously sized bedrooms with newly refinished hardwood floors. The master has a custom closet for extra storage. There is a spacious recreation room plus a laundry/utility/storage room with walk-out steps to the basement. Central A/C and gas heat will keep you comfortable with efficiency. Available immediately. No groups, pets case by case only with additional deposit and rent.