927 MIDDLESEX ROAD
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

927 MIDDLESEX ROAD

927 Middlesex Road · No Longer Available
Location

927 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Exceptionally nice end unit property with covered front porch and rear deck on a fully fenced large lot. This property is truly turn key with new laminate wood flooring in the LR/DR, open kitchen to DR, newly renovated bathroom and generously sized bedrooms with newly refinished hardwood floors. The master has a custom closet for extra storage. There is a spacious recreation room plus a laundry/utility/storage room with walk-out steps to the basement. Central A/C and gas heat will keep you comfortable with efficiency. Available immediately. No groups, pets case by case only with additional deposit and rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

