Essex, MD
826 N Marlyn Ave
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

826 N Marlyn Ave

826 North Marlyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

826 North Marlyn Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by May 30, 2019

4 Bedroom townhome located at Essex, MD. Fully renovated unit with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms, inclusive of major appliances. 4th bedroom and 2nd bathroom is located in the basement. Has brand new HVAC system, hot water heater and driveway located at the back of the property! Closely located to shopping centers, restaurants, & few minutes from Whitemarsh. Easy access to Route I-95 and I-695.

Call now and set an appointment!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 N Marlyn Ave have any available units?
826 N Marlyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 N Marlyn Ave have?
Some of 826 N Marlyn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 N Marlyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
826 N Marlyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 N Marlyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 N Marlyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 826 N Marlyn Ave offer parking?
No, 826 N Marlyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 826 N Marlyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 N Marlyn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 N Marlyn Ave have a pool?
No, 826 N Marlyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 826 N Marlyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 826 N Marlyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 826 N Marlyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 N Marlyn Ave has units with dishwashers.
