826 N Marlyn Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by May 30, 2019



4 Bedroom townhome located at Essex, MD. Fully renovated unit with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms, inclusive of major appliances. 4th bedroom and 2nd bathroom is located in the basement. Has brand new HVAC system, hot water heater and driveway located at the back of the property! Closely located to shopping centers, restaurants, & few minutes from Whitemarsh. Easy access to Route I-95 and I-695.



Call now and set an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****