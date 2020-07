Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Tastefully designed Single Family Detached Home in Baltimore County. Completely Renovated with all new Stainless Steel appliance package, Granite Countertops,New Floors, Windows, Bathrooms, plumbing, electric fixtures, HVAC etc.. No expense spared on this one. Fully finished basement w/ family room, bathroom and laundry area with full size front loading washer and dryer. Will also consider selling. Don't wait on this one!