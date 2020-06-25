Amenities

311 Candry Terrace - Quaint 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse - Quaint 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse with a charming front porch. Through the front door you enter the naturally lit living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Pass through the French doors into a cozy dining room. You have a nice galley kitchen with a breakfast bar and appliances including: gas stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a large deck. The 2nd floor has 3 great size bedrooms with new carpet and a full bathroom. Basement is finished with 2 separate rooms and a bath. One can be the family room and the other an office. Amenities include CAC, ceiling fans and off street parking for 1 car. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1250/ Month + Utilities. All application fees are none refundable



