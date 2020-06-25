All apartments in Essex
311 Candry Terrace
311 Candry Terrace

311 Candry Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

311 Candry Terrace, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
311 Candry Terrace - Quaint 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse - Quaint 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse with a charming front porch. Through the front door you enter the naturally lit living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Pass through the French doors into a cozy dining room. You have a nice galley kitchen with a breakfast bar and appliances including: gas stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a large deck. The 2nd floor has 3 great size bedrooms with new carpet and a full bathroom. Basement is finished with 2 separate rooms and a bath. One can be the family room and the other an office. Amenities include CAC, ceiling fans and off street parking for 1 car. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1250/ Month + Utilities. All application fees are none refundable

(RLNE1858698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Candry Terrace have any available units?
311 Candry Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Candry Terrace have?
Some of 311 Candry Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Candry Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
311 Candry Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Candry Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Candry Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 311 Candry Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 311 Candry Terrace offers parking.
Does 311 Candry Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Candry Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Candry Terrace have a pool?
No, 311 Candry Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 311 Candry Terrace have accessible units?
No, 311 Candry Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Candry Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Candry Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
