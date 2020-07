Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

"Move In Ready" Great Covered Front Porch for enjoying the warm summer evenings. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Replacement Windows, Front Street Parking and 1 Parking space in Rear. Wonderful Sun Room off Kitchen w/ exit to Deck and rear yard. Under Deck Storage. Laundry area w/laundry tub in unfinished basement. Plenty of storage area in basement. Exit from basement to rear yard. No Cats. Dogs on a case by case basis.