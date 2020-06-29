All apartments in Essex
19 Ridegmoor Road
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

19 Ridegmoor Road

19 Ridgemoor Road · No Longer Available
Location

19 Ridgemoor Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3ba/1ba SFH with granite kitchen - Property Id: 164558

Fully Rehab SFH , Cape Cod style home
50 x 125 Lot.3 Br, 1Ba,

Full Carpet floor with tiled entryway

Upstairs
1 Large Bedrooms and large closet
WW carpet throughout

Kitchen
New Cabinets
Full Tile floor with Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer on first floor

Efficiency
Natural Gas On Demand Hot Water Heater
All exterior walls fully insulated
Replacement windows throughout

This is a totally renovated and updated home and ready to move in.

This place should move quickly it did last time, so if interested get application in ASAP. First qualified candidate gets this single family home in nice establish neighborhood to raise your family.

Rent is $1400/mo Security deposit is min of $1600 credit and employment dependent. Background and credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164558
Property Id 164558

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

