19 Ridegmoor Road

3ba/1ba SFH with granite kitchen - Property Id: 164558



Fully Rehab SFH , Cape Cod style home

50 x 125 Lot.3 Br, 1Ba,



Full Carpet floor with tiled entryway



Upstairs

1 Large Bedrooms and large closet

WW carpet throughout



Kitchen

New Cabinets

Full Tile floor with Dishwasher

Washer and Dryer on first floor



Efficiency

Natural Gas On Demand Hot Water Heater

All exterior walls fully insulated

Replacement windows throughout



This is a totally renovated and updated home and ready to move in.



This place should move quickly it did last time, so if interested get application in ASAP. First qualified candidate gets this single family home in nice establish neighborhood to raise your family.



Rent is $1400/mo Security deposit is min of $1600 credit and employment dependent. Background and credit check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164558

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5392905)