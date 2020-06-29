19 Ridegmoor Road

Amenities
3ba/1ba SFH with granite kitchen - Property Id: 164558
Fully Rehab SFH , Cape Cod style home
50 x 125 Lot.3 Br, 1Ba,
Full Carpet floor with tiled entryway
Upstairs
1 Large Bedrooms and large closet
WW carpet throughout
Kitchen
New Cabinets
Full Tile floor with Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer on first floor
Efficiency
Natural Gas On Demand Hot Water Heater
All exterior walls fully insulated
Replacement windows throughout
This is a totally renovated and updated home and ready to move in.
This place should move quickly it did last time, so if interested get application in ASAP. First qualified candidate gets this single family home in nice establish neighborhood to raise your family.
Rent is $1400/mo Security deposit is min of $1600 credit and employment dependent. Background and credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164558
No Pets Allowed
