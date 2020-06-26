17 Ridgemoor Rd

Amenities

3BR/ 2ba with granite kitchen - Property Id: 128570



Ready for showings on 6/8/2019 then Immediate occupancy

Fully Rehab SFH in Essex , Cape Cod style home

50 x 125 Lot.

One Car Garage

NO Basement

3 Br, 2Ba, 1325 Sqft



Downstairs:

Full Carpet floor

2 Bedrooms Approx size 12' X 10' and 10' X 10'

Full bath with Fully tiled floors and shower

Cathedral Ceiling in sun room

WW carpet throughout



Upstairs:

1 Large Bedrooms 12' x 15'

Full bath

WW carpet throughout



Kitchen:

Maple Style Cabinets

Granite counter tops with under mount corner sink

Fully Tile floor

Dishwasher

Washer and Dryer on first floor



Efficiency:

New HVAC 96+ gas furnace and 16 Seer AC unit

Natural Gas On Demand Hot Water Heater



This place should move quickly it did last time, so if interested don't wait. First qualified candidate gets this single family home in nice establish neighborhood for your family.



NO PETS



Rent is $1475/mo Security deposit is min of $1600 credit and employment dependent. Background and credit check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128570p

