Essex, MD
17 Ridgemoor Rd
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

17 Ridgemoor Rd

17 Ridgemoor Road · No Longer Available
Location

17 Ridgemoor Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR/ 2ba with granite kitchen - Property Id: 128570

Ready for showings on 6/8/2019 then Immediate occupancy
Fully Rehab SFH in Essex , Cape Cod style home
50 x 125 Lot.
One Car Garage
NO Basement
3 Br, 2Ba, 1325 Sqft

Downstairs:
Full Carpet floor
2 Bedrooms Approx size 12' X 10' and 10' X 10'
Full bath with Fully tiled floors and shower
Cathedral Ceiling in sun room
WW carpet throughout

Upstairs:
1 Large Bedrooms 12' x 15'
Full bath
WW carpet throughout

Kitchen:
Maple Style Cabinets
Granite counter tops with under mount corner sink
Fully Tile floor
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer on first floor

Efficiency:
New HVAC 96+ gas furnace and 16 Seer AC unit
Natural Gas On Demand Hot Water Heater

This place should move quickly it did last time, so if interested don't wait. First qualified candidate gets this single family home in nice establish neighborhood for your family.

NO PETS

Rent is $1475/mo Security deposit is min of $1600 credit and employment dependent. Background and credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128570p
Property Id 128570

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5013574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Ridgemoor Rd have any available units?
17 Ridgemoor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Ridgemoor Rd have?
Some of 17 Ridgemoor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Ridgemoor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17 Ridgemoor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Ridgemoor Rd pet-friendly?
No, 17 Ridgemoor Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 17 Ridgemoor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 17 Ridgemoor Rd offers parking.
Does 17 Ridgemoor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Ridgemoor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Ridgemoor Rd have a pool?
No, 17 Ridgemoor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 17 Ridgemoor Rd have accessible units?
No, 17 Ridgemoor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Ridgemoor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Ridgemoor Rd has units with dishwashers.
