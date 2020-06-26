17 Ridgemoor Rd

Amenities
3BR/ 2ba with granite kitchen - Property Id: 128570
Ready for showings on 6/8/2019 then Immediate occupancy
Fully Rehab SFH in Essex , Cape Cod style home
50 x 125 Lot.
One Car Garage
NO Basement
3 Br, 2Ba, 1325 Sqft
Downstairs:
Full Carpet floor
2 Bedrooms Approx size 12' X 10' and 10' X 10'
Full bath with Fully tiled floors and shower
Cathedral Ceiling in sun room
WW carpet throughout
Upstairs:
1 Large Bedrooms 12' x 15'
Full bath
WW carpet throughout
Kitchen:
Maple Style Cabinets
Granite counter tops with under mount corner sink
Fully Tile floor
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer on first floor
Efficiency:
New HVAC 96+ gas furnace and 16 Seer AC unit
Natural Gas On Demand Hot Water Heater
This place should move quickly it did last time, so if interested don't wait. First qualified candidate gets this single family home in nice establish neighborhood for your family.
NO PETS
Rent is $1475/mo Security deposit is min of $1600 credit and employment dependent. Background and credit check required.
