1650 Renaissance Dr

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

4 Bedroom Single Family Home- Essex, MD - This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home located in the Renaissance Square Community. This home has a large kitchen with a center island, carpeting throughout the unit. As well as parking pad in the rear with a small yard, with a park near by. It is conveniently located minutes from I-695 and just off Back River Neck Rd with lots of shopping and dining options near by.



Contact us to set an appointment!



*Pet friendly with extra security deposit and rent



No Cats Allowed



