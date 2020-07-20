All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 1650 Renaissance Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
1650 Renaissance Dr
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1650 Renaissance Dr

1650 Renaissance Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1650 Renaissance Drive, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Single Family Home- Essex, MD - This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home located in the Renaissance Square Community. This home has a large kitchen with a center island, carpeting throughout the unit. As well as parking pad in the rear with a small yard, with a park near by. It is conveniently located minutes from I-695 and just off Back River Neck Rd with lots of shopping and dining options near by.

Contact us to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Pet friendly with extra security deposit and rent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4967157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Renaissance Dr have any available units?
1650 Renaissance Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Renaissance Dr have?
Some of 1650 Renaissance Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Renaissance Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Renaissance Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Renaissance Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 Renaissance Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1650 Renaissance Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Renaissance Dr offers parking.
Does 1650 Renaissance Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Renaissance Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Renaissance Dr have a pool?
No, 1650 Renaissance Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Renaissance Dr have accessible units?
No, 1650 Renaissance Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Renaissance Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Renaissance Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEssex 2 Bedroom Apartments
Essex Cheap ApartmentsEssex Pet Friendly Apartments
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College