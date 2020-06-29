Amenities

hardwood floors pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. Available 04/30/20 1605 Sandy Hollow Circle - 4 bed, 2 bath in Hopewell Point Community - Wonderful Rare Opportunity to rent a 4 bed, 2 bath in Hopewell Point Water Community. Open floor plan in the living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with private bath. All bedrooms have carpet, great light and good closet space. Mudroom on the second floor. Huge basement for storage. Community has pool, walking trails by the water and marina, 30' boat slip w/10k lift available for additional cost. Available April 30 $2350/month + utilities



(RLNE3588086)