All apartments in Essex
Find more places like
1605 Sandy Hollow Cr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
1605 Sandy Hollow Cr.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1605 Sandy Hollow Cr.

1605 Sandy Hollow Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1605 Sandy Hollow Circle, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. Available 04/30/20 1605 Sandy Hollow Circle - 4 bed, 2 bath in Hopewell Point Community - Wonderful Rare Opportunity to rent a 4 bed, 2 bath in Hopewell Point Water Community. Open floor plan in the living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with private bath. All bedrooms have carpet, great light and good closet space. Mudroom on the second floor. Huge basement for storage. Community has pool, walking trails by the water and marina, 30' boat slip w/10k lift available for additional cost. Available April 30 $2350/month + utilities

(RLNE3588086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. have any available units?
1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
Is 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. offer parking?
No, 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. has a pool.
Does 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. have accessible units?
No, 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Sandy Hollow Cr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 BedroomsEssex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly PlacesEssex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityGoucher College