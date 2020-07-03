All apartments in Essex
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

1532 Hopewell Ave

1532 Hopewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Hopewell Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome in Essex

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Large Dining Room
-Deck off of Kitchen
-Spacious Rooms
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Parking Pad
-Large Yard with Shed
-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5461084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Hopewell Ave have any available units?
1532 Hopewell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Hopewell Ave have?
Some of 1532 Hopewell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Hopewell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Hopewell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Hopewell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Hopewell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Hopewell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Hopewell Ave offers parking.
Does 1532 Hopewell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Hopewell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Hopewell Ave have a pool?
No, 1532 Hopewell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Hopewell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1532 Hopewell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Hopewell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Hopewell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

