Essex, MD
148 Wiltshire Rd
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

148 Wiltshire Rd

148 Wiltshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

148 Wiltshire Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
bathtub
Well-maintained 2 bedroom townhome only minutes from route 702 and I-695 in Essex! Covered front entry opens to a bright interior with separate dining space and wood flooring. Well-equipped kitchen provides ample room for storage, convenient built-in microwave, and access to a beautifully landscaped and fully-fenced rear yard! Upper level includes 2 spacious bedrooms and a shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus finished basement area offers endless possibilities for added living or storage space and includes a full size washer/dryer!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or Text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company- http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Wiltshire Rd have any available units?
148 Wiltshire Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Wiltshire Rd have?
Some of 148 Wiltshire Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Wiltshire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
148 Wiltshire Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Wiltshire Rd pet-friendly?
No, 148 Wiltshire Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 148 Wiltshire Rd offer parking?
No, 148 Wiltshire Rd does not offer parking.
Does 148 Wiltshire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Wiltshire Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Wiltshire Rd have a pool?
No, 148 Wiltshire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 148 Wiltshire Rd have accessible units?
No, 148 Wiltshire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Wiltshire Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Wiltshire Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
