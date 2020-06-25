148 Wiltshire Rd

Amenities

Well-maintained 2 bedroom townhome only minutes from route 702 and I-695 in Essex! Covered front entry opens to a bright interior with separate dining space and wood flooring. Well-equipped kitchen provides ample room for storage, convenient built-in microwave, and access to a beautifully landscaped and fully-fenced rear yard! Upper level includes 2 spacious bedrooms and a shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus finished basement area offers endless possibilities for added living or storage space and includes a full size washer/dryer!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or Text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company- http://baymgmtgroup.com/



