1260 Sugarwood Circle.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking

2 bedroom furnished Available 05/17/20 This is a furnished 2 bedroom condo. All utilities included.

This furnished option is available for as little as one month rent or longer.

This condo is also offered as an unfurnished option for a 12 months or longer term at a lower rate of $1250/per month. Unfurnished option doesn't include utilities or cable. Security deposit is 1 month rent. Month-month contract only with a furnished option.



Newly renovated 2 bedroom condo with attention to detail. Available now.



Central AC.

First level unit.

2 bedrooms

1 bath

Washer and drier inside the unit.

All electric utilities (no gas in the building)

There are many places where you could rent yet this building and community is quiet and charming. The building is located away from major roads and close to the natural water area with well-manicured community park.



About 5 minutes drive or 20 min walk from a Food Lion store. About 10 minutes drive from Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, and a large shopping center.



Key entrance to the building. Nice community park right by the property. Close to the natural waters.



We love animals but our community decided not to allow pets in the units. Sorry, no dogs/cats.



Please, Serious inquiries only. We do background checks for criminal and financial information to make sure you qualify.



If you are serious, I highly recommend to include your mobile phone number. We could text to schedule a viewing that way. My number is 443-858-8743, Introduce yourself when you are texting or the message will be treated as spam.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1260-sugarwood-cir-essex-md-21221-usa-unit-2-bedroom-furnished/492dfcba-4a36-4ade-941c-46f2335fc7ae



(RLNE5508340)