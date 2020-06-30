All apartments in Ellicott City
Charleston Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Charleston Place

3182 Normandy Woods Dr · (202) 750-4462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1 LG-1

$1,212

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

1X1 SM-1

$1,241

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

1X1 SM Den-1

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2X1 MED-1

$1,335

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

2X1 SM-1

$1,530

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

2X1 SM Den-1

$1,585

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charleston Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (Refundable Security Deposit)
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charleston Place have any available units?
Charleston Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,212 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,335. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Charleston Place have?
Some of Charleston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charleston Place currently offering any rent specials?
Charleston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charleston Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Charleston Place is pet friendly.
Does Charleston Place offer parking?
Yes, Charleston Place offers parking.
Does Charleston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Charleston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Charleston Place have a pool?
Yes, Charleston Place has a pool.
Does Charleston Place have accessible units?
No, Charleston Place does not have accessible units.
Does Charleston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charleston Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Charleston Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Charleston Place has units with air conditioning.
