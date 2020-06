Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Fabulous rambler in Valley Meade! Beautifully renovated eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Separate Dining Room, family room and all bedrooms on the same floor. Bathrooms have been updated as well. The beautiful brick fireplace in the basement welcomes you to get cozy. Lots of storage space too. HUGE fenced in backyard with two sheds! Deck is perfect for entertaining ! Schedule your appointment today!