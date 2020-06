Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful End-Unit townhouse with private wood view back yard. 3 spacious bed rooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. New roof (2017), new windows (2017) , new gutter guard (2019) and hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. Fully finished walk out basement and utility room with extra storage. Easy access to Rt 29, 40 and 100. Centennial high school district! No Pets allowed.