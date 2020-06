Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhome with updated kitchen and bathrooms. The carpets were recently shampooed and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The roof, updates to kitchen, bath, washer and dryer all replaced in 2014. Only minutes away from Route 100 and 95. Cleaning fee is $250 non refundable, plus one month security deposit.