Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR ON WHOLE UP LEVEL IS INSTALLED TODAY. PICTURES UPDATE SOON. Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath end of the group townhouse in a quiet neighborhood of Ellicott City. Brick front and side exterior, 2 assigned free parking spaces and free parking on the street. Easy access to Rte 100, Rte 29 to 95, 10 mi from BWI. New painting, new basement flooring. Vacant.