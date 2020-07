8223 EDGE HILL LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 CAR-GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS FOR RENT IN THE WONDERFUL COMMUNITY OF AUTUMN VIEW IN TAYLOR VILLAGE! 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS WITH 2 FULLY FINISHED LEVELS WITH CLOSE TO 3,000 SQ FEET OF LIVING SPACE. LUXURIOUS FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH DINING ROOM AND A HUGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING THE OVER SIZED EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH BIG ISLAND WITH VIEWS OF THE PRIVATE TREE LINED YARD. WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL BASEMENT WITH SLIDERS TO SPRAWLING REAR SPACE AND SIDE YARD CONNECTS TO WELCOMING COMMUNITY SPACE. THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED MAKING IT VERY CONVENIENT AND MOVE-IN-READY. OF COURSE, IF YOU DO NOT WANT THE FURNITURE, THE LANDLORD CAN REMOVE. HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER WELCOME. COMPANY APPLICATION CAN BE FOUND ONLINE. THIS ONE IS A WINNER!