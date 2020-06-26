All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like
4530 Turkey Farm Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
4530 Turkey Farm Pl
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

4530 Turkey Farm Pl

4530 Turkey Farm Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4530 Turkey Farm Place, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4530 Turkey Farm Pl Available 08/01/19 Coming Soon!! Beautiful 4 Bed Fully Finished Home with Large Deck - Coming Soon!! Available for Showings in Mid June.
This beautiful single family home, built in 1995 with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom, has beautiful features around every corner. There is a 3 large family rooms, a sun room, 2 dining rooms and more. The large basement is perfect for a game room, family room, or even a large office. Each level has lots of space, and the two car garage is perfect for cars or storage. The large deck provides a great area for BBQ.

This property is conveniently located in the Ellicott city with easy access to 100, 70 and 29 and close to Columbia, Ft Meade, Washington DC and Baltimore.This home is 3300 square feet. Elementary and Middle School are walking distance. High school is Centennial High Schoo, one of the best in Howard County.

***Available August 1st 2019

Parking: 2 Garage
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: No Pets
All Applicants Are Approved by Owner

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 443-979-8872
Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4938875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21042
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4530 Turkey Farm Pl have any available units?
4530 Turkey Farm Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4530 Turkey Farm Pl have?
Some of 4530 Turkey Farm Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 Turkey Farm Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Turkey Farm Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Turkey Farm Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 Turkey Farm Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4530 Turkey Farm Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4530 Turkey Farm Pl offers parking.
Does 4530 Turkey Farm Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Turkey Farm Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Turkey Farm Pl have a pool?
No, 4530 Turkey Farm Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4530 Turkey Farm Pl have accessible units?
No, 4530 Turkey Farm Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Turkey Farm Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 Turkey Farm Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 Turkey Farm Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4530 Turkey Farm Pl has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 BedroomsEllicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityGoucher College