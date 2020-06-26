Amenities

4530 Turkey Farm Pl Available 08/01/19 Coming Soon!! Beautiful 4 Bed Fully Finished Home with Large Deck - Coming Soon!! Available for Showings in Mid June.

This beautiful single family home, built in 1995 with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom, has beautiful features around every corner. There is a 3 large family rooms, a sun room, 2 dining rooms and more. The large basement is perfect for a game room, family room, or even a large office. Each level has lots of space, and the two car garage is perfect for cars or storage. The large deck provides a great area for BBQ.



This property is conveniently located in the Ellicott city with easy access to 100, 70 and 29 and close to Columbia, Ft Meade, Washington DC and Baltimore.This home is 3300 square feet. Elementary and Middle School are walking distance. High school is Centennial High Schoo, one of the best in Howard County.



***Available August 1st 2019



Parking: 2 Garage

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: No Pets

All Applicants Are Approved by Owner



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



