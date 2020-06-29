All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

4445 Stonecrest Dr

4445 Stonecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Stonecrest Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Massive studio apartment attached to 200 year-old mansion in Ellicott City!
Close to shopping, restaurants and parks. Easy drive to Baltimore or DC

Property Highlights:
-Huge space with room for living, dining, bed, and entertainment areas
-Fully furnished with all utilities included! Just bring clothes
-Includes queen bed and sleeper sofa
-Approximately 1200 sqft of living space
-House sits on 4 acres with beautiful historic trees throughout
-Walk out to outdoor heated pool and hot tub (shared with 1 person)
-Beautiful cobblestone patio with furniture and grill
-Well equipped kitchenette including tableware
-Flat screen TV, Billiards table, cable, Wi-Fi included
-Private gated driveway parking
-1 small dog allowed with deposit. No cats
-Washer/dryer in unit

Available Now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5037721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Stonecrest Dr have any available units?
4445 Stonecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4445 Stonecrest Dr have?
Some of 4445 Stonecrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Stonecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Stonecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Stonecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4445 Stonecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4445 Stonecrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Stonecrest Dr offers parking.
Does 4445 Stonecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4445 Stonecrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Stonecrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4445 Stonecrest Dr has a pool.
Does 4445 Stonecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 4445 Stonecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Stonecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Stonecrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Stonecrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 Stonecrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
