4445 Stonecrest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking pool

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access pet friendly

Massive studio apartment attached to 200 year-old mansion in Ellicott City!

Close to shopping, restaurants and parks. Easy drive to Baltimore or DC



Property Highlights:

-Huge space with room for living, dining, bed, and entertainment areas

-Fully furnished with all utilities included! Just bring clothes

-Includes queen bed and sleeper sofa

-Approximately 1200 sqft of living space

-House sits on 4 acres with beautiful historic trees throughout

-Walk out to outdoor heated pool and hot tub (shared with 1 person)

-Beautiful cobblestone patio with furniture and grill

-Well equipped kitchenette including tableware

-Flat screen TV, Billiards table, cable, Wi-Fi included

-Private gated driveway parking

-1 small dog allowed with deposit. No cats

-Washer/dryer in unit



Available Now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5037721)