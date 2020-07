Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available January 10, 2020.Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Ellicott City's The Woods of Tiber Branch II neighborhood! Spacious and light filled! Formal living and dining rooms! Eat-in kitchen! Master bedroom with luxury bath and more! Close to shops, restaurants and commuter routes! No smokers. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Lawn care and pest control included! Short term lease is possible.