Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2 bed, 1 bath, clean and well maintained, great bathroom.

Located in Ellicott City, just off of Baltimore National Pike.

The apartment is available till the end of August. A great place for professionals, couples, or small families.

Looking for immediate move in (by Monday). WILL TAKE BEST OFFER.



Within walking distance of:

-Public Library (2 min)

-Shopping area (1 min)

-Restaurants/coffee (5 min)



Also closeby:

-Walmart/Safeway

-BWI Airport (15 min)

-Baltimore area (25 min)